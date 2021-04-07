Viola Davis, Regina King And Chloe Zhao Reveal Their Favourite Oscars Memories

Hollywood star Viola Davis, Regina King and Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao have been nominated for the Oscars 2021. As the big awards nights is inching closer the works of these three ladies have made it to the nomination cut. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Viola Davis, Regina King and Chloe Zhao have opened up about their favourite Oscar memories ahead of the awards ceremony.

Viola Davis, Regina King and Chloe Zhao’s favourite Oscars memory

In the interview, Viola Davis said that when she won the Oscars in 2016, she got ready for the awards at her home and her mother wept when she saw Viola dressed in a red Armani dress. This moment was the best one for Davis. She also recalled that she saw in her mother’s eyes that she was her dream.

Chinese director Chloe Zhao, who is going to make the Oscars’ debut as a nominee this year, said that she was in college when Halle Berry and Denzel Washington both won the coveted award. As soon as their names were announced, she and her dorm-mates ran out, screamed and hugged each other. They were very excited because it was the first when Halle and Denzel, two actors of colour had won in the best actors’ category. One of her other favourite memories was when director Ang Lee won the Best Director Award in 2006.

Oscars 2021 nominated One Night in Miami director Regina King reminisced that her best Oscars moment was when she won in 2019. The actor won the Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. This romantic drama film had bagged several nominations that year.

Oscars 2021 details

The 93rd Academy Awards are going to be conducted on April 25, 2021, after several delays earlier in the year. They were initially scheduled for February 28. This show is going to be conducted in person and from the Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. According to a report by Collider, Oscars 2021 is not going to have a host like its previous editions. Steven Soderbergh, who is the co-producer of the show, said that this year’s Oscars will feel like a movie wherein awards are handed out.

