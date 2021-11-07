Last Updated:

Viola Davis Starrer Historical Film 'The Woman King' Release Date Out Now

The release date of Viola Davis-starrer historical film 'The Woman King' has been announced. It will take the spot earlier planned for George Foreman biopic.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Viola Davis, the woman king

Image: AP


There is good news for fans of Viola Davis who are awaiting details of her next project. The release date of the actor's film The Woman King is out.

The historical venture is set to hit theatres in September next year. The movie will be releasing on the date initially planned for the George Foreman biopic, which has now been pushed to 2023.  

Viola Davis' The Woman King to release in September 2022

Viola Davis' The Woman King, as per a report on Variety, will hit theatres on September 16, next year. George Tillman Jr-directed George Foreman biopic, which has not been titled yet, has now been shifted to March 24, 2023.

The Woman King is an action film set in the 18th and 19th centuries, based on the female warriors of the Kingdom of Dahomey military. Viola Davis plays the role of  Nasica, the general of the all-women army. Among the other members of the cast is Thuso Mbedu in the role  of Nawi, who along with Nasica, take on the people responsbible for their slavery and oppression.

Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star in the movie. The former was one of the latest to be announced as the member of the cast. The No Time to Die and Captain Marvel star will reportedly play the role of a veteran fighter.

The film has been directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who has previously helmed The Old Guard. The screenplay has been written by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood.

Viola Davis has been working on the movie for over a year.  In October last year, she had shared snippets from her training session for the action sequences .  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Viola Davis has multiple honours in her kitty, mainly the Academy Award as well as Emmy and Tony awards. 

Doubt,  Fences, Eat Pray Love, How to Get Away with Murder,  Won't Back Down, Prisoners, Get on Up are among her popular ventures. 

Earlier this year, the actor also starred in The Suicide Squad 2, the sequel of the 2016 venture that gave her more popularity.  She will next be seen in the Sandra Bullock-starrer The Unforgivable. 

Tags: Viola Davis, George Foreman, The Woman King
First Published:
