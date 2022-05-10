Viola Davis To Be Honoured With Kering Women In Motion Award During Cannes 2022

With the cinema transcending borders, several stars in both Hollywood and Bollywood industry have been creating a mark with their extraordinary work. Coming as a major change, Viola Davis will be in motion in Cannes on May 22, making her way to the stage to pick up Kering’s Women in Motion Award.

While announcing Davis as this year’s recipient, Kering and Cannes praised Davis' “activism and achievements” as they took note of her passionate work toward the rights of women and minorities. They also stated that she “regularly called for greater inclusion in the film industry and campaigned for gender equality.”

Viola Davis to be honoured at Cannes Film Festival 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the black-tie event which is a partnership between Kering and the Cannes Film Festival has been singling out top female stars since it was launched in 2015.

Apart from Davis, the previous winners include Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, and Salma Hayek. According to Variety, a statement released by the festival stated that Davis was appreciated by the organizers both “for her acting roles and her commitment to the rights of women and minorities." They even hailed her as “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time.”

“Her talent, hard work, choice of roles, and the way she interprets them have earned her the very highest recognition in the film industry,” the statement underlined.

Davis has added many accolades to her kitty, including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards, and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and an Emmy, for her roles in the stage play King Hedley II, in Fences and its remarkable film adaptation, and in the TV series How to Get Away with Murder.

Going by the number of feathers she has added to her already embellished cap, the current addition makes Davis the only African American star to have received so many nominations and awards for her roles in theater, television, and film, it went on to point.

IMAGE: Instagram/violadavis