Violet Chachki Has Stunned Several In Some Of The Best Haute Couture

Paul Jason Dardo, most popularly known as Violet Chachki is one of the most popular drag queens across the globe. Chachki took home the winner's title of RuPaul's Drag Race season 7. Violet has been on a roll ever since he won the show and also has a YouTube channel by the same name which has more than 170k subscribers.

Chachki is a well-known drag queen, burlesque dancer, recording artist, television personality, and a model. On his YouTube channel, he has several videos attending fashion shows of some of the most eminent luxury fashion brands ever in custom-made Haute Couture. Here is a roundup of Violet Chachk's instances where he proved to be an avid admirer of Haute Couture.

The 2020 Schiaparelli show

Chachki recently attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020, in Paris, France. He donned a blue backless co-ord ensemble with statement silver earrings. He rounded off his look with smoky eyes.

Cover shoot

Violet Chahchki's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of him donning designer clothes. Recently, for the cover shoot of Vogue Mexico, Violet sported in an all Jean Paul Gaultier black and gold jumpsuit which created an optical illusion. He styled his look with a golden headpiece and bold lips as he posed for photographer Manuel Zúñiga.

Met Gala

Violet attended the Met Gala 2019 with some of his drag queen friends and the ace designer Jeremy Scott. Chachki graced the red carpet of Met Gala in a black Moschino gown with a long trail paired with black gloves. He completed his look with silver accessories, black stilettos and a vintage hairdo.

