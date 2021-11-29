Virgil Abloh Dies At 41: Priyanka Chopra, Drake, Kanye West & Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute

Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 after battling cancer for two years. The news left the fashion and film fraternity in shock and many celebrity artists took to their respective social media handles and paid their heartfelt tributes.

Artists, namely Priyanka Chopra, K-pop band BTS , Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, Justin Timberlake and others paid tribute to the late designer and revealed how heartbroken they were to hear the news of his demise.

Celebrities pay tribute to the late designer, Virgil Abloh

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a link of his Donda Live stream to his Instagram story dedicating it to his late friend, Virgil Abloh. As the fans clicked on the link, a message appeared on the page that read, "IN LOVING MEMORY OF VIRGIL ABLOH THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONDA."

Even Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, added a memorable picture of the late designer, Abloh and stated 'Gone Too Soon." Take a look-

Gigi Hadid, who considered Virgil Abloh as one of her dear friends, was heartbroken to hear the news of his demise. She penned a heartwarming note for him on Instagram and shared some of his cherishing pictures. In the caption, she revealed how heartbroken she was by the loss of her dear friend and added how his kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched and made everyone feel seen and special. She also stated how he will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by her and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.

On the other hand, even Hailey Bieber expressed her feelings on losing Abloh and recalled the time he designed her wedding dress. She further added how he changed the way she looked at street style and fashion and mentioned how she will never be able to fully express how grateful she was to have known him and worked with him.

Justin Timberlake also took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Virgil Abloh and stated how he gave so much to the world in such a little time and created with intensity. Adding to it, he also wrote how honoured he was to know him and thanked him for sharing his gift with him.

BTS took to their Twitter handle and wished that Virgil Abloh would rest in peace. They also mentioned that he will be missed and added that it was an honour to work with a true creative genius like him.

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

Even the singer, Drake dropped in some pictures of Abloh on his Instagram handle and thanked him for everything. While referring to him as his brother, he also stated that his plan was to touch the sky 1000 more times for him.

