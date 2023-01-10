Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' Makes It To Oscars 2023 Shortlist

Vivek Agnihotri's most-acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files' has been shortlisted for Oscars in the first list of The Academy. The filmmaker, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share the news.

Actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi are also shortlisted for the best actor category, according to Vivek Agnihotri.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara,' Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Pan Nalin's 'The Chhello Show' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' too have made it to the Oscars shortlist.

Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhysa Sathi Khai Hi, Kannada film 'Vikrant Rona' and R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' have also been shortlisted for Oscars 2023.

Other than these, the documentaries 'All That Breathes' by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonslaves' 'The Elephant Whisperers' are also part of the list.

'Kantara' filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who has also acted in the film took to Twitter to share his joy and wrote, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars."

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 10, 2023

'Kantara' originally made in Kannada with less than Rs 16 crore budget, became one of the highest-earning Kannada movies with a whopping Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Actor R Madhavan, who made his directorial debut with 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' too took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Oscar's shortlist.

The film was a biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated.