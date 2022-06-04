Will Smith unarguably became one of the most talked-about actors after his infamous slap incident with Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Following this, several celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity expressed their thoughts on the controversial matter.

Earlier this month, Jada Pinkett Smith for the first time reacted to the infamous slap incident and remarked that she hopes that the two men 'reconcile' soon. Recently, American actor Vivica A. Fox opened up about her 'feelings' on Jada's reaction to her husband's slap controversy.

Vivica A. Fox talks about Jada Pinkett Smith's response to the slap controversy

In the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Vivica A. Fox talked about Jada Pinkett Smith's response to Will's slap incident. While trying hard not to cry, she said, "This is going to be difficult for me." Further revealing her reaction to the video, Fox said, "When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys."

Fox then addressed the slapping incident and said, "Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner." She further continued,

"I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings."

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar altercation

Earlier, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about the slapping incident for the first time at the Red Table Talk series. In her statement she stated,

"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together"

Image: AP