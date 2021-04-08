Walter Olkewicz Dies At 72; Son Zak Calls Him 'good Man Who Pushed Love For Creativity'

On April 6, 2021, veteran actor Walter Olkewicz, who played the bartender Jacques Renault on Twin Peaks, passed away in Reseda, Los Angeles, reported USA Today. The actor was 72. Walter Olkewicz's death was confirmed by his son and screenwriter, Zak Olkewicz. The late actor had been struggling with health issues for the past twenty years.

Walter Olkewicz passes away at 72

Speaking to the outlet, Zak called his late father ‘a good man’ who ‘pushed love for creativity and the arts into everything he did’. The screenwriter told that Walter has ‘handed that passion down to him’. He said that he ‘looks forward to passing it on to the grandchildren Walter loved so much’. The actor is survived by his son Zak, daughter-in-law, Katrina Rennells, an actor and screenwriter, and his grandchildren, Sadie and Declan.

Walter appeared in 1992’s prequel flick, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. In 2017, he was featured as a cousin, Jean-Michel Renault for his final performance in the Twin Peaks series. The actor was bedridden after complications from several knee surgeries. Zak revealed to the outlet that his father had to be positioned behind a bar for the Twin Peak appearances so ‘one couldn’t see he wasn’t able to stand’.

Many of his fans paid tribute to the late actor on their Twitter handles. Several fans have been sharing his snaps from his films and shows and praying that his soul rests in peace. Many celebrities, too, expressed their grief and prayed for his family.

RIP Walter Olkewicz. My fellow tank crew member in 1941 pic.twitter.com/LLXjF61xY4 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 8, 2021

â¤ï¸ I was just admiring Walter Olkewicz's performance as Jacques Renault over the last few weeks. That he returned as Jean-Michel in "The Return" was just the icing on the cake. RIP. https://t.co/WeylCJrroK #TwinPeaks #TwinPeaksTheReturn #FWWM — Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) April 8, 2021

Rest in power Walter Olkewicz. pic.twitter.com/LYjl4bw6mJ — Patrick Brice (@patrick_brice) April 8, 2021

#RIPWalterOlkewicz to great and one of my favorite actors was so funny and could act i remember my shows from 80s family ties night court riptide hardcastle & mccormick the a-team few more but this cheers episode with george wendt was great like he was #walterolkewicz ðŸ“½ï¸ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/0SwzkvaD9r — NYC (@picturesnycity) April 8, 2021

RIP Walter Olkewicz - You'll always be remembered for your wonderful performances such as Jacques Renault and Jean-Michel Renault in the Twin Peaks world and Nick The Cable Guy in Seinfeld. God bless your soul ðŸ’™â¤ï¸ðŸ’ðŸ™ðŸ» #walterolkewicz #twinpeaks #jacquesrenault #jeanmichelrenault pic.twitter.com/CJQU9OQrmf — Omkar Kulkarni #RestoreTheSnyderVerse ã‚ªãƒ ã‚«ãƒ«ã‚¯ãƒ«ã‚«ãƒ«ãƒ‹ (@om2kool) April 8, 2021

Sorry to hear Walter Olkewicz has passed away. Remember him from Wizards and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/FkKWZgUBsG — Jimmy Goodson (@JG41187) April 8, 2021

Walter has appeared on many television shows and in movies for over a decade. He has been featured as Tiny McGee, alongside Tony Danza in over five seasons of Who’s the Boss? from 1987. During the same years, he has portrayed the characters such as Walter Plimp in Night Court. In 1996’s Seinfield episode titled, Cadillac, Walter was seen as Nick, the Plaza Cable worker who antagonises Kramer.

The actor was born on May 14, 1948, in New Jersey. He graduated from Bayonne High School in the year 1966 and Colorado State University. He made his acting debut with Futureworld in the year 1976. Walter has also played Private Hinshaw in multi-starrer Steven Spielberg’s 1979 World War II comedy titled, 1941. He appeared alongside John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Mickey Rourke and John Candy.