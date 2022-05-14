Wanda Sykes Says She Is Still Processing Will Smith's Oscars Feud: ‘I'm Still Traumatised'

Hollywood star Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 altercation became the most significant talking point at the star-studded award ceremony. The feud saw Will Smith slapping the comedian on the show's stage after the latter poked a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith. Following the same, Smith faced major backlash not only from fans but also from the entire entertainment industry. Recently, comedian Wanda Sykes addressed the infamous incident and revealed how she is still processing it.

As per People, Wanda Sykes commented on the slap incident during a comedy tour stop in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Sykes revealed how she is still unsettled after the Smith-Rock feud that took place at the Academy Awards 2022. During the event, which took place at the Dr Phillipd Cnter for the Performing Arts, she told the audience that she is "still traumatized." She further mentioned how she cannot talk about the same as she gets emotional about it.

Sykes then pointed out at Smith and mentioned how he remained seated on the show after the slap and before receiving the Best Actor award. She said, "I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an assh***," and further added, "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*****?" She further said, "I hope he gets his s*** together. Until then, f*** him."

Will Smith faced backlash from several celebrated actors, comedians and more personalities from the entertainment industry following the Oscars 2022 feud. Comedian and host Steve Harvey also reacted to the incident and mentioned how he lost respect for Smith. Benedict Cumberbatch, who was also nominated for the Best Actor Award, also cracked a joke about Smith during is SNL monologue.

More about Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscar feud

Chris Rock came to the stage of Oscars 2022 to present an award category. He cracked some jokes before announcing the winner and also mentioned how Jada Pinkett Smith can star in a GI Jane sequel. Following the same, an agitated Smith got up from his seat, marched toward the stage and slapped Rock. He further returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth," to Rock.

Since the incident, Smith apologised to Rock and mentioned he reacted emotionally. He has also been reportedly taking therapy and was spotted in India last month for spiritual purposes and to practice yoga and meditation.

Image: AP