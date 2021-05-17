'WandaVision' Bags Four Awards, Including The Best TV Show At The MTV Awards 2021

The first web series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision, won four awards, including the Best TV Show in the fan-voted MTV awards on May 17, 2021. Elizabeth Olson won for Best Performance for her lead role of Wanda in the show. Other wins for the superhero show include the Best Villan and Best Fight.

WandaVision bags four awards at the MTV awards

Accepting the award, Elizabeth Olson said, "That's crazy, you guys, crazy". She continued saying that Marvel fans are the greatest fans anyone can have. She also took a moment to reflect on how long Maximoff has been part of her life. She said that she has loved playing the role for seven years and nothing could have been better than WandaVision. She revealed that the cast and crew had a lot of fun making it. She said, “I hope we have moved you. I hope we entertained you." Elizabeth Olson won the award beating Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit, Elliot Page in The Umbrella Academy, Emma Corrin in The Crown, and Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You. Kathryn Hahn took home the award for Best Villain for her role as nosy neighbour Agatha in WandaVision, which also won the popular Best Fight trophy for a battle between Agatha and Wanda.

All *I* know is that Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn gave us everything & more with this Best Show acceptance speech. 👏



Congrats, @wandavision! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/eX087vyM3W — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

It was Agatha all along…

Kathryn Hahn accepts the award for Best Villain at the 2021 #MTVAwards for her role in #WandaVision! pic.twitter.com/e5wIgfkcFf — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

A look at MTV awards winners

Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award for Black Widow that she accepted virtually. Sacha Baron Cohen bagged the Comedic Genius Award for Borat Subsequent Movie film. See the full list of MTV awards winners below.

BEST MOVIE - To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW - WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE - Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW - Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

BEST HERO - Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS - Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE - Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN - Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE - Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT - Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE - Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO - Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

