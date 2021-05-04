WandaVision Initially Had Doctor Strange Cameo; Know Why It Didn't Happen

WandaVision was the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It received praises from the viewers and was a success on Disney+ Hotstar. However, a few fans were disappointed that Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange did not show up as they expected. Now, it is revealed that the character was indeed set to appear in the series.

WandaVision originally had Doctor Strange cameo planned

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige disclosed that Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange was set to be a part of the show and shares the reason behind dropping the idea. Marvel Studios approached Cumberbatch to reprise the role and a deal was made. The character was tied directly to the mysterious commercials that popped up through the series. The commercials, which had nods to Hydra and more, were going to be sent by Dr. Strange to Wanda Maximoff in an effort to break the illusion she cast.

However, the cameo of the supreme sorcerer was cut down from WandaVision. Kevin Feige explained some might think it would have been 'so cool' to see Doctor Strange. But it would have taken away the focus from Wanda. They didn't want the end of the series to be commoditized to go to the next movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Feige noted that it would have been like a white guy coming up and showing Wanda how her power works, instead of the character learning about them herself. The Marvel boss revealed that this change led to a short rewrite of Doctor Strange 2.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch will be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Sam Raimi, it also includes Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The movie is said to show Strange unleashing a dreadful evil as he faces a friend-turned-enemy. It will finally have the encounter between Wanda and Strange. Production of the project is in its final stage. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Promo Image Source: wandavision Instagram And a still from Doctor Strange