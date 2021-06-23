‘WandaVision’: Teyonah Parris Opens Up About Exploring Her Character Monica Rambeau

The character of Teyonah Parris from the recent Wanda Vision series created a huge buzz. The character has gotten fans assuming various possibilities ranging from her starring in the next Captain Marvel film to her being present for Doctor Strange Multiverse of madness. Thus the actor spoke about her experience as Monica on Wanda Vision along with her character’s futures in the Marvel cinematic universe. Teyonah Parris spoke to Variety and said that initially, she didn't think that such a thing would happen.

Teyonah Parris Talks ‘WandaVision’ and Exploring Monica Rambeau

The actor said that she wished herself good luck when she was finally cast for the role. Teyonah said that the reason she did not believe her character would come through was due to a lack of representation. She added that one doesn't quite see enough representations in such projects. She added that she didn't know that she would be bestowed with the honour of being one of the few to start that representation wave. She added that she wished that the representation wave was already there and said that she is only continuing it forward. Teyonah Parris concluded her statement by saying that she only wished that the representation would have been before her in the superhero space, in a vast way.

Teyonah Parris spoke about the epic seventh episode where she confronts Wanda as her character for the first time. The seventh episode of the series saw Teyonah take her first stance as a superhero. Recalling that scene, the actor said that she knew exactly how special it was to even be able to take that stance. She added that it was a dream come true moment for her and she absolutely knew that it was a big deal. She added that she felt ready to be exposed to people who don't have the same walk of life as her.

Teyonah Parris created a huge buzz as Monica Rambeau on Wanda Vision starring opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Her character of Rambeau happens to be the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau who was seen in Captain Marvel. Monica as a character is one of the few women superheroes coming from the people of colour in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus Teyonah Parris mentioned that she did feel immense pressure playing the role, according to the same news portal.

Image: Teyonah Parris Instagram

