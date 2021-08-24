WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Lends Support To Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Controversy

WandaVision's Scarlet Witch a.k.a. Elizabeth Olsen has voiced her support for Scarlett Johansson. Johansson is currently fighting against Marvel's parent company, The Walt Disney, for their alleged breach of contract pertaning to the release of her Marvel film, Black Widow. Here's what Elizabeth Olsen has to say about it -

Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit against Disney

Captain America: Civil War saw the Avengers on two different sides, where Team Cap led one side and Team Iron Man led the other. Scarlet Witch and Black Widow were on the same side then, and it looks like Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson who play the characters respectively are also on the same side even now.

The only difference is, their fictional counterparts were standing against the government, whereas in real life, they stand against a media conglomerate. Although if you ask a non-capitalist, is there really a difference? WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen, speaking to Ted Lass's Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair spoke about Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney and said:

I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett.' When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.

Olsen also spoke about how she was concerned about movies being released on OTT platforms more and more, which will negatively affect films with smaller budgets. She spoke about how she wants to see "art films and art house theatres", and went on to state, "And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theatres alive. And I don’t know how financially that works for these theatres.". However, Olsen also had her own theory stating that she believes things will go back how it was when "studios owned theatres".

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 29 claiming that the company was in breach of their contract with her. The lawsuit claims that the company released Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time it was released in theatres which was not a part of the deal.

The lawsuit also claims that releasing it on the OTT platform at the same time cost her a large amount of compensation, which was mostly tied to the film's theatrical revenue. Disney, who fired back at the lawsuit, claimed that Johansson was being insensitive towards the pandemic citing that the lawsuit showed "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The response prompted a number of organisations like Women In Film, ReFrame, Time’s Up and SAG-AFTRA to condemn Disney, accusing them of a "gendered attack" against the Black Widow actress simply because she dared to ask for the money she was promised in the first place and has worked for.

