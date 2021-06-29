WandaVision's End-credit Scene Gets Minor Changes, And Here Is The Truth Behind It

WandaVision, the first original web series of the MCU that has a direct connection to its movies, sent the fans and the audience in a frenzy of excitement with its post-credits scene. Seeing Wanda produce an astral projection of herself as Scarlet Witch, studying magic, the fans were convinced that the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange is going to be confronting her about her powers. They have also known that this series directly connects to the next Doctor Strange film, and have been looking for more hints of how WandaVision could connect to it. However, Marvel Studios recently made a minor change in the WandaVision end-credits scene, which caused an eruption of fan theories regarding Doctor Strange.

What are the changes in the WandaVision ending scene?

The WandaVision series ends with showing a glimpse of Wanda in a remote cabin somewhere deep in the woods, living a peaceful life, and then proceeds to show that she is actually learning more about her powers, as the Scarlet Witch. This scene is at the end of the show’s finale, which premiered on March 5. Now, the changes that Marvel Studios recently made to this scene, are minor ones, which were noticed by the fans in June. These changes are that there are some more trees around Wanda’s cabin, and the lake in front of her cabin had some birds which are no longer visible. But the scene that got the Marvel fans excited, was minute details of what seems to be a silhouette of an astral form descending on the cabin as the scene begins.

Speculations began arising that this silhouette could be Doctor Strange’s astral form, descending on Wanda’s cabin, to confront her. Also, the theories suggested that this scene would later mark the beginning of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

The final detail from the rolling credits that excited the fans was that the credits show ‘Doctor Strange Theme Composed by Michael Giacchino.’

What is the truth behind the changes in the WandaVision end-credits scene?

YouTuber Erik Voss, on the channel New Rockstars, revealed that the silhouette is not a Doctor Strange hint, rather a minor editing mistake. He noticed that in the earlier end-credits scene, when the camera pans towards Wanda’s cabin, a crew equipment was visible through the cabin’s window, which Marvel wanted to edit out, and which left the silhouette-like flare in the scene.

He also noted that when we see Wanda’s astral projection, the theme that plays in the background is of the Doctor Strange movie, composed by Michael Giacchino, and this fact was known right from the first time the episode aired. However, it was only now that Marvel credited the music entirely as ‘Doctor Strange Theme Composed by Michael Giacchino.’

