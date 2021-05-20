Warner Bros' 'Batgirl' Movie To Be Directed By ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Filmmakers

Warner Bros next superhero DC project titled Batgirl which centres on the story of Barbra Gordon, daughter of Gotham City's police commissioner James Gordon has found its directors. According to the latest reports filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who directed the 2020 superhit movie Bad Boys for Life have been roped in to direct Batgirl.

Batgirl movie has found its director

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have closed a deal to headline Warner Bros.’ Batgirl. Born in Morocco, Adil and Bilall studied film in Belgium and made their directorial debut with the crime drama Snowfall however, they grabbed the eyeballs of the industry after they directed the third instalment of the Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence which was a blockbuster success.

Christina Hodson who has previously written the script for Warner Bros with Birds of Prey and The Flash has penned the script for Batgirl which is planned as a movie for HBO Max. The movie will be bankrolled by Kristin Burr who recently produced the Disney movie Cruella.

More about Batgirl

First introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane, the new character Barbra Gordon is a revamped and updated version of Batgirl character. The reason behind revamping Betty Kane as Barbra Gordon is because back in 1967 the television executives wanted to attract more female audience to watch the Batman TV series in which Batgirl made an appearance for three seasons. While the new Batgirl's cast has not been announced yet, the last actor to play a live-action Batgirl on the big screen was Yvonne Craig who essayed the role of the female superhero in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin helmed by Joel Schumacher.

The movie was originally supped to be directed by Joss Whedon who came on board in March 2017 but stepped back a year later in April 2018 citing that he was unable to crack the story. Kristin Burr who will be producing the movie told The Hollywood Reporter that with Batgirl they hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Praising her co-workers for the movie Kristin shared, "Christina’s script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have excited and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Bat project. And I’m just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool.”

