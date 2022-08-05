Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Breaks Silence On 'Batgirl' Cancellation: 'Objective Is...'

After Robert Pattinson's Batman, Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon was all set to fight against the crime in Gotham in the highly anticipated film Batgirl. However, the film that traces the journey of Barbara Gordon to become an iconic DC hero was reportedly shelved by Warner Bros. While the film's cancellation is currently the talk of the town as fans were eager to watch the new superhero, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav provided more clarity on the movie's situation and the reason behind its cancellation when it was very close to completion.

As there has been a lot of sadness among fans surrounding the cancellation of the movie, Warner Bros' David Zaslav recently revealed the film was shelved due to some financial issues during a chat with Collider.com. As per the leading daily, the CEO revealed that the Leslie Grace-starrer was scrapped as it did not fit with the production company's approach to maximise secure financial return.

Zaslav further reflected on Warner Bros' recently canned films Scoob: Holiday Hunt and Wonder Twins and said, "The objective is to grow the DC brand and the characters, but just as importantly, to protect the DC brand." He further added that the company will not release a film until they completely believe in it, particularly with DC. He added, "We're not going to release a film before it's ready."

Leslie Grace on Batgirl cancellation

Leslie Grace took to her Instagram handle to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from Batgirl's shoot. In the caption, she penned a long note and mentioned that she is still proud to play the role with dedication. She wrote, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland". She further added, "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” Batgirl for life!"

Image: Instagram@lesliegrace