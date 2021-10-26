Warner Bros. Defends 'Batwoman' Actor Dougray Scott Against Ruby Rose's Allegations

Recently actor Ruby Rose made a series of allegations against her CW show Batwoman's crew members and called out the toxic work culture. Rose also called her co-star Dougray Scott and accused him of abusing women on the show and hurting a stunt double. Warner Bros. has now spoken in support of Scott and released a statement saying that there have never been any 'allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behaviour on his part.' Scott plays the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman's father on the show.

Warner Bros. defends Dougray Scott against Ruby Rose' allegations

As per Deadline, Ruby Rose via her Instagram wrote, "Dougray. I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger Issues... but ur suing me for 10 million cos @gberlanti shared his lawyer with you... please.. come first so I can use the money from that case to take on g Berlanti." Warner Bros. defended Scott and released a statement refuting Rose's allegations and said that she was removed from the show after they received several complaints about her. Their statement read-

"We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set. Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio."

Ruby Rose's allegations against co-star

In May 2020, Rose announced she would be leaving the series Batwoman ahead of its second season. A year after leaving the show, Ruby Rose took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long note while accusing Warner Bros of making her leave the show forcefully. The Orange Is the New Black actor also named Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, former WBTV chairman Peter Roth and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and stated that she will 'tell the whole world what really happened on that set'.

The actor went on to reveal details and stated, "Peter Roth, you are first up. You are Chapter 1. Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. Either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you."

