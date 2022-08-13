Warner Bros On Leslie Grace's Future In DCEU Post Batgirl Shelving: 'This Was Training..'

Fans all around the globe were eagerly waiting to see famous actor Leslie Grace donning the superhero costume of Batgirl in her latest film Batgirl. However, too much to their disappointment, the film failed to get a green signal from Warner Bros. and was reportedly shelved by the film production company recently.

After the shocking cancellation of Batgirl, Warner Bros. Pictures Group's new chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have planned to come up with a way to make it up to the 'In the heights' alum, as per Variety. The Post broke the news that the production company is pulling the plug on Leslie Grace's starring role last week.

Leslie Grace to fly despite Warner Bros. shelving Batgirl

Meanwhile, the ideas in making include having Grace play the role of the teenage vigilante Barbara Gordon in a future DC Comics project or her starring in another Warner Bros. production. However, The Post spoke to Warner Bros. and DC. Earlier this week, a close source of the would-be Batgirl told The Post that she “is going to be fine after its cancelation". “Leslie is the type of person who always takes lessons away from her experience. She’s constantly evolving in that way,” added longtime friend Sayuri Chacon, who met Grace, 27, at a youth retreat in South Florida.

Sayuri Chacon also said, “This was training for her". She added, “It’s a stepping stone to take her to the next thing". Meanwhile, Batgirl was first planned to be a TV movie, so its set compositions were not to theatrical scale, and Discovery deemed it a “waste of money” to do reshoots that would make it better, The Post said. However, a $70 million movie was expected to hit theaters later this year, but now audiences will never see it.

Earlier, Leslie Grace took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement following the studio’s decision not to release her highly awaited film, Batgirl. Along with sharing a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, the actor poured her heart out about the 'hard work' behind it.

Image: Instagram/@lesliegrace/Twitter/@lesliegrace