Warner Bros Postpones 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash', & 'Shazam 2' Release, New Dates Announced

DC Films have always managed to rule the box office. The year 2021 did not witness many DC films due to the pandemic, but the superhero franchise made it up in 2022 and kickstarted on a high note with Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman taking over the ticket window. Matt Reeves' directorial minted around $134 million at the domestic box office. It emerged as the second-highest launch of the pandemic era, after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Warner Bros. films are a massive treat for the fans. But it seems like fans will have to wait a little longer to watch their next favourite superhero film. As the film production company- Warner Bros. have decided to reshedule the relase date of several films including Aquaman 2, The Flash, Shazam 2, Wonka.

Warner Bros. changes the release date of some of the highly anticipated films

As reported by Variety, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are both shifted to 2023 due to the pandemic and delays associated with it. The Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shifted from Dec. 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is being pushed back three months to Oct. 21, 2022.

Here's the complete list of the movies with their new release dates-

Aquaman 2's release has been shifted from December 2022 to March 17, 2023.

Black Adam has been pushed back from July 2022 to October 21, 2022.

The Flash is changing its date from November 2022 to June 23, 2023.

DC League of Super-Pets, starring Johnson as Superman's pet dog Krypto has been moved from May 2022 to July 29, 2022.

Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel starring Timothée Chalamet, has been pushed back from March 2023 to December 15, 2023.

MEG 2 will premiere on August 4, 2023, with Jason Statham making a comeback in full action.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was to premier earlier in mid-2023, but now it is moved to December 16, 2022.

