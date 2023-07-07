Warner Bros Provides Clarification Following Barbie Ban In Vietnam

Barbie, featuring renowned actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has encountered challenges in Vietnam. In a recent media report, it was revealed that the Vietnamese government had prohibited the film's distribution in the country. The ban was imposed due to a scene in the movie that showcased a map with China's controversial nine-dash line. Responding to this, Warner Bros has issued an official statement to address the matter.

3 things you need to know

The Vietnamese government banned the film prior to its release.

Barbie is scheduled to premiere in Vietnam on July 21.

Greta Gerwig has directed the film.

Warner Bros’ clarification

On Thursday, Warner Bros released a statement addressing the inclusion of China's nine-dash line in Barbie. The studio explained that the map featured in Barbie Land was intended to be a "child-like" drawing without any underlying statement. The statement from Warner Bros read, "The map in Barbie Land is a whimsical, child-like crayon drawing. The doodles portray Barbie's imaginary journey from Barbie Land to the real world and were not meant to convey any specific message."

(A still from Barbie | Image: Twitter)

The issue with the map

The Vietnamese government objected to a scene in the film that depicted a map featuring China's nine-dash line. This line, which extends Beijing's territorial claims into waters claimed by Vietnam and other neighboring countries, is a sensitive issue in the region.

(Barbie poster | Image: Twitter)

Banning the film in Vietnam, Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a government body in charge of licensing and censoring foreign films, reportedly said, "We do not grant license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line."

This isn't the first film ban in Vietnam

Vietnam has previously banned films due to the inclusion of the nine-dash line. In 2019, DreamWorks' animated film Abominable faced a ban for the same reason, followed by the ban of Uncharted in 2022.