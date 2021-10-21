Warner Bros Release Statement To Dismiss 'Batwoman' Ruby Rose's Allegations

As Batwoman fame, Ruby Rose recently made an exit from the series, she took to social media to clarify her side and make allegations at Warner Bros. The latter has finally broken the silence on the issue.

Warner Bros recently released a statement after Ruby Rose's Instagram stories that created a buzz on the internet. The statement revealed that they received numerous complaints about the actor's workplace behaviour.

Warner Bros responds to Ruby Rose’s allegations

As Ruby Rose called out Warner Bros for unsafe work culture through her Instagram stories, Warner Bros released a statement addressing her allegations at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio and added that they had to plan her exit from the series because of multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. The statement read-

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Ruby Rose's allegations

Ruby Rose recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long note while accusing Warner Bros of making her leave the show forcefully. She also named Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, former WBTV chairman Peter Roth and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and stated that she will "tell the whole world what really happened on that set". She went on to reveal details and stated, "Peter Roth, you are first up. You are Chapter 1. Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. Either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you." She even opened up about her injury by adding a couple of video clips and also revealed how Roth threatened her to come back to work otherwise it would cost her millions. In the recent news, it was revealed that Kate Kane replaced Ruby Rose as Batwoman in the series. Take a look at Ruby Rose' Instagram stories ahead-

Image: AP