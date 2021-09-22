Warner Bros. Reveals THIS Release Date Of 'Dune' For The Indian Audience

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to release its much-anticipated film Dune in India on October 22. The Jason Momoa and Zendaya-starrer film is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The novel is considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century and is known for inspiring many of the greatest films of all time. The film will be available both in English and Hindi languages on the big screens in India.

Announcing its release date on Twitter, the studio wrote, "In ONE MONTH, It Begins. #DuneMovie releases in Cinemas in India on October 22 in English and Hindi." The studio also attached a teaser video of the film alongside the post.

Denis Villeneuve fulfills long-cherished dream with Dune

In a statement, Dune's director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he has fulfilled a long-cherished dream with the screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel, which has complex mythology at its centre, in the film.

"I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune. To me, 'Dune' is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It's even a love story. There's a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years."

About Dune

'Dune' was premiered at Venice Film Festival Premiere and was honoured with an eight-minute standing ovation. Even Villeneuve was critically appreciated for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic. The film depicts the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. He embarks on a mythic journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe to save the future of his family and his people as malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply.

The film features Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya in prominent roles.

