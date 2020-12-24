Warner Bros. To Release 'Furiosa', 'The Colour Purple', And 'Coyote Vs Acme' In 2023

Warner Bros picture group chairman Toby Emmerich made an announcement on December 23 that George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road's upcoming prequel titled Furiosa is slated to hit the screens in the year 2023. Apart from Furiosa, the musical adaptation of The Colour Purple and family film Coyote vs. Acme is also set to debut on the screens in the same year.

Warner Bros to release three films in 2023

According to Variety, Furiosa which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, has been set for June 23 release in 2023, while the live-action hybrid Coyote vs. Acme will release on July 21. The Color Purple' on the other hand will release around Christmas on December 20. Written and directed by George Miller, Furiosa will star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is coming off the success and critical acclaim for the Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit”, in the titular role.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group formally announced 3 feature films for 2023:



Furiosa from George Miller starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen



Coyote vs Acme produced by James Gunn



Color Purple produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah pic.twitter.com/RyTBPDKXb0 — The Film Exiles Podcast (@TheFilmExiles) December 23, 2020

Hollywood star Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 post-apocalyptic scenario blockbuster. Miller, who also directed Mad Max: Fury Road, is producing with Doug Mitchell. On the other hand, Coyote vs Acme is a live-action animation hybrid film that is based on the classic and popular Looney Toons animated characters. The Color Purple which is a big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is based on the Alice Walker novel that is sure to take back into that era. Earlier in December, the production house had shared their plans to premiere its entire 2021 slate including Dune, The Matrix 4, and The Suicide Squad simultaneously on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres. As per the International entertainment portal, the studio termed the strategy as a unique one-year model in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

