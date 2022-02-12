2021 might not have featured too many films from DC, but the superhero franchise is all set to make it up for it in 2022. Not one, but four much-awaited releases are hitting the theatres, and the anticipation is building. The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are promising to be a massive treat for the fans.

Warner Bros teased the first glimpses of some of the characters with two new videos. The first video, where a short glimpse of the characters was shown, was enough for netizens to get amped on Friday. There was something even special in the second video, as the superheroes could be heard delivering one of their dialogues.

One of the best moments from the video was the glimpse and dialogue of Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa.

Aquaman 2 glimpse out as DC teases 2022 line-up

The first video had only witnessed a faint view of Aquaman piercing his trident into the ground as he emerged out of water. The latest video also showcases him saying one of his iconic dialogues from the original film, 'What could be greater than a king?".

In the video, one could see Aquaman, dressed in his suit, coming out and walking towards the edge of the cliff and then looking to his right. In another visual, he could be seen seated on the throne.

The video also features a moment between Batwoman and Batman from The Batman, where the former asks him, "Who are you under there? What are you hiding?"

Black Adam aka Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson too was seen in some high-octane action scenes, as he said, "My son dreamt of a better world, that's why he saved me."

In the video, The Flash said, "You can go to any timeline, any universe, why fight to save this one?"

Aquaman 2 details

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been directed by James Wan from a screenplay penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. It has been scheduled for release on December 16.

