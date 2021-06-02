WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger: Entertainment Giants Reveal New Logo And Tagline

The entertainment giant WarnerMedia has merged with Discovery. After surprising fans with the exciting news, they revealed the name of their soon-to-be-combined company which is Warner Bros Discovery. The name was first revealed during a staff meeting. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had announced the name to WarnerMedia in a conversation hosted by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. The merger of the two big companies was announced last month after Discovery decided to take over Warner Bros, HBO, DC Comics, among others.

WarnerMedia-Discover reveal new merger logo

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will be in charge of the merged group. Discovery is responsible to bring some of the amazing and huge archives of reality TV shows and a growing news and sports business in Europe. Sharing his happiness over the merger, David Zaslav in a statement said, “We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television, and streaming.”

Adding, he said, “We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation, and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important, and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television, and streaming.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeNerd90 (@denerd90)

The combined company is borrowing a line from the Warner Bros. classic The Maltese Falcon for its slogan, “The stuff that dreams are made of.” The companies, who came together for the meeting also revealed a logo, based on the Warners branding. The Discovery CEO had previously disclosed that "building relationships with the creative community" will be his topmost priority”. The merger would allow the companies to combine their streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, in the same way, that Disney+ was bundled with Hulu and others.

IMAGE: WBPICTURES/Twitter/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.