Was Chris Evans Going To Make A Cameo Appearance In 'TFATWS' As Captain America? Find Out

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale episode aired on April 23, 2021. Ever since the show started streaming, there were several reports doing the rounds of social media about Chris Evans' Captain America making a cameo in one of the episodes. However, that didn't happen. Now it is being said that Steve Rogers was supposed to make a cameo appearance in the series. Let's find out how much of this rumour is true.

Was Chris Evans supposed to make a cameo as Captain America in TFATWS?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed the story of Sam Wilson aka the Falcon and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While Sam gave up the shield given to him by Steve Rogers, Bucky firmly believed that Sam should have picked it up. After a lot of back and forth, he did pick up the shield. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale showed Sam Wilson leaving behind his identity as Falcon to become the new and first black Captain America. Steve Rogers was mentioned several times in the show.

The showrunner of Falcon and the Winter Soldier Malcolm Spellman has revealed that it was indeed discussed to have Chris Evans make a cameo appearance as Captain America in the show. In his interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Spellman mentioned that they had actually discussed Steve Rogers aka Captain America's cameo in the show, but he doesn't know anything further than that. He also added that he doesn't know where Steve Rogers actually is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Malcolm Spellman did pretty much confirm they considered bringing Chris Evans' Old Man Steve Rogers in for a #FalconAndWinterSoldier cameo pic.twitter.com/gncjqNnpDu — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) April 30, 2021

Captain America 4 is also in the works now which will be a sequel to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spellman himself is working on Captain America 4 which will star Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. It is estimated that Captain America 4 will not be released anytime before 2023. According to Screenrant, Chris Evans' return to the MCU, will reportedly not be in Captain America 4. It is said to be a separate project.

(Promo Image Source: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Instagram)