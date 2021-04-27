Was Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' Dance At Oscars 2021 Planned Or Spontaneous? The Actor Reveals

Oscars 2021 will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the different ceremonies in the history of the awards. Because of the pandemic all over the world, the ceremony was conducted in a different and socially distanced way. However, that did not stop the stars from giving some of the memorable moments. Among other A-lister celebrities who graced the Oscars 2021 red carpet, Glenn Close surely surprised the attendees of the ceremony and audience with her Da Butt moves.

Since then Glenn Close’s Da Butt dance has gone viral all over social media. A lot of people were curious to know if her viral moment was planned or spontaneous. She recently took to her Instagram handle and revealed whether her Da Butt dance was spontaneous or planned. Here is a look at Glenn Close's viral video and what she had to say about it.

Glenn Close talks about her viral dance video

Glenn Close shared a picture from her time at Oscars 2021 on her official Instagram handle and talked about having an amazing time at her Oscars table. In the long caption of the post, she put down all the speculations surrounding her viral dance moves to rest. Glenn Close revealed that her Da Butt dance was completely spontaneous. She wrote, “I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say. Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV. I had googled "Da Butt" and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous.” Here is a look at Glenn Close's Instagram post.

Talking about having an amazing time at the Oscars 2021 table the Fatal Attraction star shared, “We had the MOST FUN at our table at the Oscars last night. Chris Terrio, one of my best friends, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of ARGO, was my gallant escort. Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson were wonderful table mates." As her Da Butt dance started doing the rounds on the internet, The Academy also took to their official Twitter handle and shared the viral video as a GIF in one of the tweets. Here is a look at Glenn Close’s Da Butt dance.

Glenn Close's viral video

Image Credits: Glenn Close's Instagram