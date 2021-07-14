Last Updated:

Was Justin Bieber Yelling At Wife Hailey Baldwin In Viral Video? Eyewitness Reveals

A video of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went viral on TikTok, with netizens claiming that the singer was yelling at his wife.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Justin Bieber

AP Image


Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's recent trip to Las Vegas has been an interesting one, as the couple went to a nightclub with their friends, including Kendall Jenner. However, not long after their club appearance, a video of the couple went viral on TikTok, with netizens claiming that the singer was yelling at his wife.

The viral video shows Justin and Hailey being taken around the halls of a Vegas hotel where the singer appeared to be having a chat with her. However, fans assumed the artist was yelling at Baldwin. 

Justin Bieber was pumped with adrenaline

An eyewitness recounted what happened on Twitter, revealing what really transpired as he was there to witness, and Bieber wasn't yelling. According to him, Bieber was pumped up with adrenaline. The eyewitness also urged netizens not to share false information about someone terming it as character assassination.

READ | Justin Bieber’s romantic candid with wife Hailey Bieber is the best thing on the internet

Another Twitter user said, “my friends and I were behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios".

Later, the eyewitness posted footage of Bieber's performance from right before the viral video's events. The eyewitness continued, "I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it"

READ | Justin Bieber shares adorable pic with wife Hailey; calls her the 'most lovable human'

Bieber performed with Kendall Jenner

Justin Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, and Kelia Moniz, among others, were all at club Delilah. Along with Kendall, Justin performed a few of his songs for clubgoers and poured drinks for them. Given the circumstances, the truth about Justin being enthusiastic rather than nasty to his wife may be accurate.

READ | Justin Bieber thanks Hailey Baldwin for being the 'most lovable human'

On July 7th, 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement. The couple got married the same year, although Baldwin claimed that she and Bieber were not married yet. Finally, the marriage went official when Justin and Baldwin's marriage ceremony took place on September 30th, 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina.

READ | Hailey Bieber spends a 'beautiful week' with husband Justin Bieber; shares a photo dump!

READ | 'I am so inspired by you': Justin Bieber extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Jaden Smith

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT