'Was Mortified': Kevin Federline On Not Being Involved In Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline recently opened up about the Baby One More Time crooner's conservatorship battle. In a teaser for a forthcoming 60 Minutes Australia interview, Federline discussed his lack of public support for his ex-wife's fight to remove her conservatorship. The ex-couple Kevin Federline and Britney Spears tied the knot in 2004 and called it quits in 2006. The duo share two sons-- Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline says he was 'mortified' for her

As per US Weekly, Kevin claimed that he had to continue to prioritise their children, Sean Preston and Jayden first, and that he couldn't let Spears' legal troubles interfere with that. He further added that he was 'mortified' for the Toxic singer and "still feels bad". The development came days after the 44-year-old backup dancer's recent claims that Spears' recent social media activities have greatly impacted her sons, "especially her nudes that have caused the teenage boys embarrassment".

Earlier, in an interview with The Daily Mail, Federline said, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He further added that he and his sons were upset about an allegation Spears levelled on Instagram in April accusing him of refusing to meet her when she was pregnant with one of their sons.

Breaking the silence over the allegations made by her ex-husband, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note. Spears wrote on her IG Stories, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Britney Spears entered into conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears in February 2008. The singer requested to end her conservatorship in her first public speech in court proceedings in June 2021. She detailed incidents of harassment, coercion, and conflict of interest and accused her father, her relatives, and management of abuse. On November 12, after more than 13 years and a global 'Free Britney' social media movement, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the controversial conservatorship.