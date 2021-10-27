Was Sylvester Stallone First Choice For 'Batgirl' Before Brendan Fraser?

News of Brendan Fraser joining the cast of Batgirl had become a talking point on Tuesday. The actor has been cast as the antagonist of the superhero franchise. However, it has now emerged that The Mummy franchise star was not the first choice for the role. It is now being reported that Sylvester Stallone was first being considered for the character. However, things did not work out.

As per The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, it was Sylvester Stallone who was first offered the part. However, he said that 'things just didn't work out'. That was when Brendan Fraser came into the picture. A report by Deadline had also shared that Fraser was to play the role of the villain, Firefly in Batgirl. However, Kit shared that though many reports claimed so, as per his information, he was to play the role of gangster Carmine Falcone.

No confirmation on the details of his character has emerged yet, so fans will have to wait for the movie to go into production to get more details. The only development related to the film that is confirmed is that Leslie Grace stars in the role of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. The movie is being helmed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

If Stallone would have agreed for the part, it would have been his first full-fledged role in a comic book franchise. The Rambo star was previously featured only in the capacity of a voice artist on The Suicide Squad. He had voiced for the character King Shark in the multi-starrer action venture.

Sylvester Stallone's MCU cameo

The veteran actor, however, has been associated with the Marvel franchises, in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His only other superhero-based film was Judge Dredd, which was released in 1995.

Stallone, meanwhile, has numerous films in his kitty at the moment. He will star in Samaritan, which is gearing up for release next year. He is also one of the producers of the movie. Among other films he is starring in is The Expendables 4.

