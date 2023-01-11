Watch: Moment When RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Won Golden Globes 2023 For Best Original Song

It's a great moment for Indians as the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' became the first Asian song ever to win Golden Globes Award. The team RRR including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who were present at the event, jumped with excitement as Jenna Ortega announced the song as the winner of Best Original Song.

The official Twitter handles of Golden Globes and RRR movie shared a video of the moment when the award was announced and team RRR's reaction is winning the Internet.

Check out the video here:

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani arrived at the Golden Globes 2023 with their better halves. Jr NTR was accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Ram Charan with wife Upasana, Rajamouli with his wife Rama Rajamouli and Keeravani with his wife Srivalli.

The pictures of the stars from the event were widely shared on RRR Movie's official Twitter handle.

'RRR' released in 2022, earned over Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. The period drama, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The makers of 'RRR', in the last few months, held many screenings of the film across the globe including the USA and Japan.

'RRR' also part of Oscars and BAFTA

'RRR' was screened at many important film festivals. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has also been shortlisted for Oscars 2023.

SS Rajamouli's period drama has also been nominated for the 'Film Not In English Language' category at BAFTA Film Awards 2023.

