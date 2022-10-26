'We Fought For You': Dwayne Johnson Reacts As Henry Cavill Confirms Return As Superman

Henry Cavill took his fans by surprise after he announced on social media that he will be making his comeback as DCEU superhero, Superman, following his cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Now, after Cavill's confirmation video that he shared on his Instagram handle, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson headed to his Twitter account and revealed that they fought for his return as Superman for years. He explained how hard it was to convince the higher-ups at Warner Bros to indeed let Cavill don the cape of Man of Steel.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Johnson wrote, "We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no. But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option. We can’t build out our DCEU without the world’s greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I’ll see you down the road. ~ #BlackAdam."

~ #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/5HLtxm7a6y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 25, 2022

Henry Cavill to return as Superman

Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman on Wednesday. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which saw him saying, "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman."

Cavill further noted, "The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam is just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all, thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

He wrote in the caption, "A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

The actor debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel after which he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then 2017's Justice League. He also appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. According to Screenrant, Cavill's return also seemingly confirms that Man of Steel 2 is happening.

