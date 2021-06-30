'We Wholeheartedly Agree': Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo On 'Counting On' Cancellation

After Josh Duggar's arrest, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar said that they agree with TLC's decision to cancel the show Counting On entirely. The couple said that they loved being a part of the show, but like all good things, this came to an end too. The show had to be cancelled after Jinger's brother Josh was charged with counts of sexual assault and molestation and was being tried in court. The couple also said that they were excited for the new chapters of their lives and that they look forward to continuing their creative journeys.

Jeremy and Jinger's statement

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar issued a statement on their respective Instagram handles on 29 June 2021. They said, "We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family." The duo then said in their statement, as they spoke about their journey "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to travelling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible." Adding to this, they said, "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew 'Counting On' and are excited for the next chapter in our lives." They then thanked their fans as they said "We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

About Counting On

Counting On which was previously known as Jill & Jessa is an American reality TV series that aired on the TLC since 2015. A spin-off series of 19 Kids and Counting, it revolved around the Duggar family members, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth, fifteen of sixteen siblings, in addition to mother and father Jim Bob and Michelle. The series was created after the Josh Duggar molestation controversy and the following cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. The show has been airing from 13, December 2015, to 22, September 2020. The show was cancelled, and the makers announced that they will not be renewing the show for its 12th season after Joshua James Duggar was being tried under the offences of sexual harassment and molestation.

