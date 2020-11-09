'Wedding Crashers 2' In Talks With Owen Wilson And Director, Reveals Vince Vaughn

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn play the lead role in Wedding Crashers cast as John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey respectively. Directed by David Dobkin, it is a romantic comedy film released in 2005. The movie received many acclaims from the audiences and was a success at the box office. News about a sequel in development has been doing rounds since 2014. Now Vaughn confirmed that it is intended in talks.

Wedding Crashers 2 talks are happening, confirms Vince Vaughn

In a recent interview with ET Online, Vince Vaughn opened up about a potential Wedding Crashers sequel. He said that Owen Wilson, him and the director of the movie have been talking for the first time seriously about a second instalment of the film. The actor mentioned that there has been an idea that is pretty good. He stated that they are talking about that in the early stages.

Wedding Crashers plot follows John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey as two divorce mediators who have a habit of crashing weddings to meet and get intimate with women. At one such crashed party, they get unexpectedly close to the family that threw the bash and are invited to a weekend getaway at their family compound. After discussing a lot, the duo attends the getaway and start to develop an emotional attachment with women they initially intended to have a one night stand with.

John begins to fall in love and his friendship with Jeremy along with their wedding crashing philosophy is tested. The movie ended with the two characters finally moving on from their hedonistic lifestyle and settling down with long-term partners. But towards in the climax, they discussed attending a party as a group of four people. It hinted that their adventures of crashing a party are not over yet and could even get bigger with their wives joining them in a possible sequel.

Wedding Crashers cast also includes Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour. The story was written by Steve Faber and Bob Fischer. It was produced by Peter Abrams, Robert L. Levy and Andrew Panay. New Line Cinema distributed the projects. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of $40 million and earned more than $288 million worldwide. It is said to revive the popularity of adult-oriented, R-rated comedies. Even if the much-awaited Wedding Crashers 2 is to be released, it will take years.

