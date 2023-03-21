Wednesday Producer Issues Apology To Jenna Ortega After Calling Her 'toxic'

Wednesday producer Steven DeKnight recently explained why he harshly criticised actor Jenna Ortega. DeKnight said that his outburst on the actor is attributed to an “unfortunate situation.” Steven DeKnight previously called Ortega’s statements about the show “beyond toxic and entitled.”

The Hollywood producer took to Twitter in order to clear the air about his comments regarding Jenna Ortega. He explained that Ortega is “an amazing talent.” However, he added, that the public expression of creative differences led to bad circumstances. DeKnight stated that due to the writers being on “edge” due to an incoming strike, the situation turned out to be a “perfect storm.”

Absolutely! Again, I can't stress this enough: She's an amazing talent. It was just an unfortunate situation to expose creative differences publicly, and also I'll admit that writers are on edge because of the impending strike, myself included. A perfect storm. https://t.co/hQw6qBseIn — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 15, 2023

Jenna Ortega’s comments about her work on Wednesday

Ortega previously appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she talked about how she was borderline unprofessional for the sake of the Addams Family character. She said during the conversation that Wednesday turned out to be a challenging experience for her and that she hadn’t put her foot down on any other set than she had to on the Wednesday set.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday," said Jenna Ortega. She added, "Everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all.”

Steven DeKnight's criticism of Jenna Ortega

DeKnight tweeted as a response, saying that she is “young,” and perhaps doesn’t understand better. He added that she should wonder how she might feel if showrunners spoke about their on-set difficulties with the actor. The Daredevil producer then called her statement “entitled and toxic,” saying that he loves her work, though “life is too short” to deal with people who behave similarly to Ortega.