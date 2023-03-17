Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Under Fire Over 'unprofessional Behavior'

Jenna Ortega rose to fame with the Netflix series Wednesday. She played the titular character in the American horror-comedy. However, the actress has been in the news for her recent comments on the behaviour of the show’s crew on the set. American director and producer Steven DeKnight took to Twitter to respond to the actress’s allegations.

A Twitter user quoted Jenna when she said that she didn't understand a few things that were included in the script of the show and that she ‘started changing lines’. The Twitter user commented that actors are supposed to talk to the writers and not change lines. To this, DeKnight replied “I love talking with actors about their lines/stories. But by the nature of the beast, they don’t have the full picture (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense.”

I love talking with actors about their lines/stories. But by the nature of the beast, they don’t have the full picture (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense. https://t.co/jewHLX4bKk — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 7, 2023

Talking specifically about Jenna and the comments she made, the Daredevil producer tweeted out a series of tweets:

As a writer, This found a professional actor’s remarks trashing her showrunners because of their writing offensive and egregious. And I’ve said multiple times that she’s young and hopefully she learns from her mistake. But she’s also a seasoned pro who should know better. https://t.co/NP68svtqv3 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 13, 2023

She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should). She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 7, 2023

This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic. I love her work, but life’s too short to deal with people like this in the business. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 7, 2023

After his Tweets, the fans and followers of the Wednesday actor immediately schooled DeKnight. When the fans came out in support of Ortega, the producer replied by writing “Okay, so from this point forward I'm just going to block the willfully obtuse comments about the Ortega kerfuffle. To be clear, the issue isn't her expressing her opinion to the showrunner/writers. It's badmouthing them in public for how they wrote the character.”

Okay, so from this point forward I'm just going to block the willfully obtuse comments about the Ortega kerfuffle. To be clear, the issue isn't her expressing her opinion to the showrunner/writers. It's badmouthing them in public for how they wrote the character. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 14, 2023

When a user pointed out that netizens are heaping praises for the actor without taking into account all the compliments the show makers showered on her, Steven wrote “I think it’s a few things. A lack of understanding of the business in general. A love for Ortega’s performance (which I completely understand and agree with). Not understanding how her interview was insulting to the writers. Not understanding what a showrunner does.”

I think it’s a few things. A lack of understanding of the business in general. A love for Ortega’s performance (which I completely understand and agree with). Not understanding how her interview was insulting to the writers. Not understanding what a showrunner does. https://t.co/gSRdZTLW8W — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 15, 2023

The filmmaker also wrote:

It can absolutely be in point and yet completely unprofessional to discuss in public. Just like it would be unprofessional for a showrunner to discuss how shitty their lead actor was on set. Keep that in the family. https://t.co/lPY4Dwt7jT — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 8, 2023

That’s all the bandwidth I’m giving the actor drama. For all of you in the biz or aspiring to be, don’t ever give an interview like this. Extremely unprofessional. Period. — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 8, 2023

Steven DeKnight also used the platform to comment on what a good job Jenna did on the show and hoped that whatever comments the star made were just a ‘momentary lapse in showbiz etiquette’.

Absolutely! Again, I can't stress this enough: She's an amazing talent. It was just an unfortunate situation to expose creative differences publicly, and also I'll admit that writers are on edge because of the impending strike, myself included. A perfect storm. https://t.co/hQw6qBseIn — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 15, 2023

Agreed! And again, I think she’s amazing on-screen. This was just (hopefully) a momentary lapse in show biz etiquette. I wish her well in the future. https://t.co/0zMUTWpq4a — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) March 14, 2023

What did Jenna Ortega say about the writers of Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega made an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast recently. Speaking about the Netflix show she said "I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that Wednesday does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

The star also spoke about the hectic shoot schedules and how she would call her family in distress. Speaking on a Netflix show she said “It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend if we weren't shooting the sixth day that week, it was 'All right, well then. We'll get your lessons in on that day. I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out. There were so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered me hysterically crying.