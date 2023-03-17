Last Updated:

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Under Fire Over 'unprofessional Behavior'

Jenna Ortega recently spoke about how she had to get involved in the script writing process on the sets of Wednesday as she did not agree with the writers.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega rose to fame with the Netflix series Wednesday. She played the titular character in the American horror-comedy. However, the actress has been in the news for her recent comments on the behaviour of the show’s crew on the set. American director and producer Steven DeKnight took to Twitter to respond to the actress’s allegations. 

A Twitter user quoted Jenna when she said that she didn't understand a few things that were included in the script of the show and that she ‘started changing lines’. The Twitter user commented that actors are supposed to talk to the writers and not change lines. To this, DeKnight replied “I love talking with actors about their lines/stories. But by the nature of the beast, they don’t have the full picture (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense.” 

 

 

Talking specifically about Jenna and the comments she made, the Daredevil producer tweeted out a series of tweets: 

 

 

 

After his Tweets, the fans and followers of the Wednesday actor immediately schooled DeKnight. When the fans came out in support of Ortega, the producer replied by writing “Okay, so from this point forward I'm just going to block the willfully obtuse comments about the Ortega kerfuffle. To be clear, the issue isn't her expressing her opinion to the showrunner/writers. It's badmouthing them in public for how they wrote the character.”

 

When a user pointed out that netizens are heaping praises for the actor without taking into account all the compliments the show makers showered on her, Steven wrote “I think it’s a few things. A lack of understanding of the business in general. A love for Ortega’s performance (which I completely understand and agree with). Not understanding how her interview was insulting to the writers.  Not understanding what a showrunner does.”

The filmmaker also wrote: 

 

 

Steven DeKnight also used the platform to comment on what a good job Jenna did on the show and hoped that whatever comments the star made were just a ‘momentary lapse in showbiz etiquette’.  

 

 

What did Jenna Ortega say about the writers of Wednesday? 

Jenna Ortega made an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast recently. Speaking about the Netflix show she said "I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that Wednesday does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

The star also spoke about the hectic shoot schedules and how she would call her family in distress. Speaking on a Netflix show she said “It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend if we weren't shooting the sixth day that week, it was 'All right, well then. We'll get your lessons in on that day. I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out. There were so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered me hysterically crying. 

