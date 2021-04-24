Weekly Celeb Roundup: How The Week Went For Demi Lovato? Know All About It Here

Demi Lovato has been overwhelmed with the response to her documentary Dancing With The Devil. Apart from the release of her documentary and also signing up for a new sitcom, the singer became a part of a controversy related to a Yoghurt shop. After a while, she publically apologised for the same. Let us have a look at what happened with Demi Lovato, last week.

How the week went for Demi Lovato?

Demi Lovato signs up for NBC sitcom Hungry

The show will feature Demi as both executive producer and star. The show has been picked up for a pilot by NBC and will follow the story of a group of friends who belong to a food issues group. According to the official description of the show, Hungry centres on "friends who belong to a food issues group (and) help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better". It is written and also executive produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin.

Demi Lovato's froyo controversy

According to TMZ reports, the singer took to her Instagram story on April 17 to attack Los Angeles frozen yoghurt shop. She wrote, "Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebigchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,". This started the controversy and various hashtags made rounds on the internet.

Demi Lovato apologises to the shop

Demi Lovato has now issued a proper apology about the same in an elaborate video on her Instagram and she wrote in the caption. "TRIGGER WARNING: EATING DISORDER EXPERIENCE". In the video, she addressed her eating disorder and said that she wanted to make a point by her post because for someone like her who struggled with an eating disorder, getting a frozen yoghurt was like a safe place for her, and feeling content with it. Watch the apology video here:

Demi Lovato gets her friend Jameela Jamil's support

On April 20, 2021, actor Jameela Jamil took to her official Instagram handle and offered her support to her friend Demi Lovato post froyo shop controversy. The actor penned a long note on her IG story, extending her support for her friend who battled an eating disorder previously. She also stated that "we need to change the marketing of products that are for people’s medical needs".

(Image Courtesy: Demi Lovato's Instagram story)

Demi Lovato talks about being "California Sober"

Demi Lovato who struggled with drug addiction in the past recently went on The Zach Sang Show and opened up briefly on her recovery. She covered several issues relating to herself, including her decision to become "California Sober". The singer made a request to her fans to respect this decision while revealing the reason that led to it. Her fans have been concerned about her health and also about "California Sober" which simply refers to the fact that the pop star allows herself to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in moderation. She assured her fans that she is fine and that the decision is an “alternate path to recovery”.

Promo Image Source: Demi Lovato's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.