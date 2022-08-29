'Weird The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Gives Life To Story Of Parody King

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to take on the bright lights of Hollywood by opening himself to more challenging roles. The Hollywood star is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic on American singer, musician and actor Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Reportedly, the White & Nerdy singer himself handpicked Radcliffe to step into his shoes for the film after the former came across an old clip of the actor singing Tom Lehrer’s song The Elements in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna during a 2010 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The makers have finally unveiled the first trailer from the forthcoming flick, building the fans' anticipation further more.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody master, and the clip demonstrates how the biopic gives the plot a serious undertone. He is brought home by police after being discovered at a "polka party", shocking his parents who have been trying to curb his odd behaviour. But the musician/comedian transforms bologna into musical gold and becomes a household name because of an insatiable impulse to, as Al puts it at one point, "write up new words to a song that already exists".

Evan Rachel Wood portrays Madonna, and Al's life devolves into a haze of sex, drugs, and hubris that drives his family and the band away.

Directed by Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been co-written by Yankovic himself. The film has been bankrolled by Funny or Die and Tango and tells a fictionalised version of how Yankovic rose to become one of the most famous parody artistes alive.

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, the film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson in supporting roles.

The film is all set to premiere on The Roku Channel, where users can stream the movie for free starting November 4. As per Variety, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be screened on September 8, which also marks Toronto International Film Festival's opening night.

