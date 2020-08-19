'Welcome To Sweetie Pie' Star Tim Norman Booked For Conspiring Murder Against His Nephew

James Timothy Norman, Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star, has been arrested in Jackson, Mississippi. According to a report by wlbt.com, Sweetie Pie’s restaurant owner, James Timothy Norman conspired to commit his nephew’s murder so that he could obtain money from his insurance policies. Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery was reportedly 18 years old.

ALSO READ: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's The Definitive Timeline From His Death On June 14

Sweetie Pie's owner arrested?

Tim from Sweetie Pie's reportedly obtained $450,000 from Andre Montgomery’s life insurance policy. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was the sole beneficiary. According to a report by wlbt.com, Tim Norman conspired with an exotic dancer named Terica Ellis to kill his nephew. Here’s how Tim from Sweetie Pie's conspired to kill his nephew:

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Case; Mumbai Police Told To Cooperate

Andre Montgomery death:

Here is everything you need to know about the complaint that was filed, according to a wlbt.com report. A few days before Andre was murdered, James Timothy Norman told Terica that he was going to St. Louis, Missouri. Norman took a flight to St. Louis on March 13, 2016. He was reportedly residing at his hometown, Los Angeles, California before. The two communicated via temporary phones on March 14, 2016. As soon as Terica learnt about Andre’s location, she informed the same to Norman. Andre Montgomery was reportedly shot at 8 p.m. on March 14, 2016. According to Terica’s phone location, she was in the area where the murder was committed.

Terica called Norman after Andre was murdered, following which Norman took a flight to Memphis, Tennessee. She reportedly deposited about $9,000 in several bank accounts. Tim Norman reportedly called the Insurance company on March 21, 2016. He did so to collect Andre Montgomery’s life insurance policy money. However, Norman could not obtain the money since he failed to produce the required documents. Further, he reportedly paid Terica $700 a month after his nephew was murdered.

Terica was later charged with conspiring to commit a murder-for-hire which ultimately resulted in the death of a boy. She was also charged for using interstate commerce facilities in the act. This case is now reportedly being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section.

ALSO READ: 20 Frames From Sushant's House That Raise Suspicions: Can Mumbai Police Explain These?

About the Insurance Policy:

Norman claimed to be the sole beneficiary of multiple insurance policies. He laid his hands on a $250,000 life insurance policy through Americo Insurance Company and also tried to collect money from two Fosters Insurance policies amounting to about $200,000 and $250,000. He further attempted to obtain a return policy through Fosters Insurance in 2015.

ALSO READ: 'Maharashtra Govt Trying To Destroy Evidence, Threatening Witnesses In Sushant Case': BJP

Promo Image Source: Tim Norman’s Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.