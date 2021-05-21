Wendy Williams Shares Picture Of Her Swollen Feet, Shows Effects Of Living With Lymphedema

Wendy Williams' lymphedema is still causing her problems, going by her latest post. She shared a picture of her swollen ankles as a consequence of the disorder on May 19, 2021. She also gave a rundown about how she's handling the fluid build-up. Wendy wrote as her caption, "My Dr Laure is the French lady who is helping me live with lymphedema." “She scrubs and understands my disease is only manageable, not curable.” The close-up picture of her feet shows that her ankles and the top of her feet are insanely swollen and look quite disfigured. The post has since been removed by Wendy Williams, but it has been reposted on a fan account with the caption, "Shout out to #WendyWilliams for using her platform to bring awareness to a chronic disease called #lymphedema".

Wendy Williams' feet become a topic of discussion once again

Wendy had first opened up about her disease in 2019 on her show, The Wendy Williams Show. This had come in response to fans expressing concern about her feet which looked very swollen in some paparazzi pictures. Wendy had revealed that she was suffering from Lymphedema and that she was okay for the most part. She had said that the disease would not kill her and that she had a machine to help matters.

Reassuring her fans about the whole thing, she had shared that she had to dedicate forty-five minutes a day to the machine and that it was great fun. She had also joked that it made for a great party entertainer and everyone who went to her house wanted to try it out. Lymphedema is a condition that occurs when the lymph fluid from the body is not able to drain out and thus causes swelling. The swelling is mostly seen in the limbs.

When people had started making fun of Wendy Williams feet, she was having none of it and addressed the issue on her show once again. She had said that it was a condition she suffered from and people had no right to make fun of it. She had further said, “How dare you make fun of me and the way I walk and the whole bit? What will you get if you live long enough? If I don’t laugh, I’ll cry. Damn you feet!”

IMAGE: WENDY WILLIAMS' INSTAGRAM

