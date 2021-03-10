Were Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Paid To Appear On Oprah's Interview?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently featured in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview was aired on ITV on March 8. The couple revealed many details from their personal lives and from the time when they were living with the royal family. They have made many shocking revelations about various issues. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not paid for their latest interview with Oprah Winfrey.

All about Oprah interview featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

According to The Wall Street Journal, CBS had paid an amount between $7 million and $9 million for the licensing rights of the interview. Meghan and Harry will not make any money from their exclusive interview, instead, according to a report on Yorkshire post, Oprah's own production company that is the Harpo Productions is expected to be benefitted from this special broadcast. Oprah Winfrey had clarified about the same before the start of their interview, stating that the couple were not paid any sum for the interview, which Meghan and Harry also confirmed. With CBS' purchase of the licensing rights, it allows the network to license their interview in international markets as well. As reported in Yorkshire post, the ITV network in the UK had secured exclusive rights to Meghan and Harry's interview for a price of £1 million.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview, the former shared that she used to have suicidal thoughts while she was working as a senior royal. She also mentioned that an unnamed member expressed concerns about the skin tone of Archie. Meanwhile, Harry also revealed his relationship with his father and his brother in Oprah's interview. He also revealed that after stepping down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, he sustained only due to the money that his late mother, Princess Diana had left for him and William in the form of a trust fund. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on November 27, 2017. They later announced in January 2020 that they will be stepping down from their royal duties as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California.