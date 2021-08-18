Wes Anderson's Untitled Film Stars Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber & Others

Wes Anderson has added a star-studded cast to his upcoming film, which still remains to be titled. Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber are set to star in Anderson’s next directorial venture alongside some big names from the film industry. According to reports published by ANI, the film is currently being shot in Spain and will complete shooting later this year in September. The film will mark Hope Davis and Wes Anderson’s first collaboration.

The above-mentioned actors will join the upcoming film that already has several big names on its roll call. The film will also feature Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. It will also star Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks and Rupert Friend.

Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber also take on roles in Wes Anderson's upcoming release, The French Dispatch. The comedy-drama will star Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet and many more. It will also see Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton, who will also star in the director's next untitled film. The French Dispatch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July and will have its theatrical release in October.

Jeffrey Wright is famously known for his role in the 2003 series, Angels in America, for which he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy award. Liev Schreiber, who will also star in Anderson’s upcoming film, is well-known for his role in the famous Ray Donovan. He also featured in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Manchurian Candidate.

Bryan Cranston, best known as Walter White for his role in the crime drama, Breaking Bad will be collaborating with Wes Anderson for the second time. The first time the two worked together was for the director’s 2018 animated film, Isle of Dogs. Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson also starred in the film. Wes Anderson got his hands on an award for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival for his work in the stop-motion film. Anderson also helmed films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox and many more.

With input from ANI

Image:AP