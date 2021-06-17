Wesley Snipes To Be Part Of Keanu Reeves' Next Film John Wick 4?

John Wick 4 is an upcoming movie in the John Wick film series. It brings back Keanu Reeves in the role of the titular assassin. The production on the project is expected to commence soon and the makers are quickly moving forward with its casting. Now, the latest news suggests that Wesley Snipes could be a part of this film.

Wesley Snipes rumoured to join Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 cast

According to The Illuminerdi, Lionsgate is looking to add Wesley Snipes in John Wick 4. It is reported that he is eyed to play a supporting role of a swordsman alongside Keanu Reeve's character. The actor has shown his fighting skills in several of his previous projects including Blade.

While the news got many fans excited hours after it went viral, a report now hints that it is not true. Borys Kit from The Hollywood Reporter debunked the rumours via Twitter. He stated that Wesley Snipes will not be a part of John Wick 4. Kit mentioned that there were some discussions a little while ago but things between the actors and producers didn't work out.

Despite some reports, action star @wesleysnipes is NOT going to be in #JohnWick 4. There were some discussions a little while ago but it didn't work out. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 16, 2021

John Wick 4 cast is rapidly moving forward as the makers have added various new members to the team. Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama, IT's Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard and Shamier Anderson have joined the film. Ip Man and Rogue One star Donnie Yen will be seen as John Wick's old friend who shares his same history and many of the same enemies. Ian McShane and Halle Berry are expected to reprise their roles as Winston and Sofia Al-Azwar, respectively. Laurence Fishburne has also confirmed that he'll return as The Bowery King.

Original trilogy director Chad Stahelski will helm the forthcoming film. The script is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The movie was initially scheduled to premiere in May 2021 but got postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. John Wick 4 release date is now set for May 27, 2022, in theatres.

