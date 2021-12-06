West Side Story 1961: Where To Watch And Cast Of The Original West Side Story

West Side Story is the upcoming American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg and is the adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name. It was first adapted in the 1961 movie, West Side Story which was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

Ahead of the release of West Side Story 2021, read on to know more about where to watch the original West Side Story movie as well as about the original cast of the film.

Where to watch original West Side Story?

As Steven Speilberg's West Side Story is creating a buzz on the internet ahead of its release, the fans have been eager to watch the original film as well. If you are wondering where to watch original West Side Story movie released in 1961, then you can easily rent or buy the film on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime or YouTube. The movie earlier used to stream on HBO Max but is not available for free anymore.

The original cast of West Side Story Movie

The original cast of the movie included many prolific actors namely Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn, William Bradley, Simon Oakland, Ned Glass, Robert Banas, David Bean, Nick Covacevich, Carol D’Andrea, Harvey Evans, Eliot Feld, Suzie Kaye and many more.

Who played Maria in the original West Side Story?

Natalie Wood, recipient of four Golden Globes and three Academy Award nominations, played the role of Bernardo's younger sister and Chino's arranged fiancée, Maria. The actor was best known for her role in movies namely Gypsy, Rebel Without a Cause, Splendor in the Grass and more.

Who played Tony in West Side Story?

Richard Beymer essayed the role of Tony in the film. The actor was best known for his performances in The Diary of Anne Frank, Twin Peaks, Five Finger Exercise, The Disappearance of Kevin Johnson, etc.

Image: West Side Story 1961 Offical poster