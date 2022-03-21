Steven Spielberg's directorial venture West Side Story bagged an impressive seven Academy awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and more categories. Starring Ansel Elgort as Tony Rachel Zegler as Maria, the film garnered critical acclaim for its ensemble of cast and their stellar performance. Notably, Zegler won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in the film.

To be held on March 28, Oscars 2022 is set to recognize some of the biggest films of the year as various notable stars will grace the red carpet to celebrate the moment. However, it seems like Rachel Zegler, whose film has grabbed a total of seven Oscars nods, will be missing all the action as she recently revealed to a fan that she is not invited to the ceremony.

Rachel Zegler not invited for Oscars 2022

Taking to her Instagram recently, the 20-year-old actor shared a picture of her stunning gown that she wore for the recent BAFTA ceremony. As fans complimented her surreal beauty, one fan expressed their anticipation to see her statement gown at the upcoming Oscars 2022. Responding to the fan, the young actor revealed that she is, in fact, not invited to the prestigious ceremony. Revealing her plans for that night, Zegler further added that she will be in her 'sweatpants and boyfriend's flannel.'

Fans took umbrage of the revelation and expressed their disappointment towards the Academy Award ceremony. Responding to their comments, Zegler elaborated, ''I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening,'' However, not appearing too dispirited, Zegler added, ''I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes.''

Nevertheless, the young actor expressed her dismay for missing out on the opportunity to attend one of the biggest nights of films despite receiving nominations for West Side Story. She continued, ''I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

Image: Instagram/@rachelzegler