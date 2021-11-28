'West Side Story' Director Steven Spielberg Shows Fans The Making Of Musical Film; Watch

After its Broadway debut in 1957, Steven Spielberg is currently gearing up to bring West Side Story to the big screen on December 10. An all-new behind the scenes video released by 20th Century Studios India gave fans a glimpse into the film ahead of its release. The short clip also features Spielberg opening up about the film and he mentioned he was 'proud and honoured' to be adapting the iconic musical into a film.

Steven Spielberg gives fans glimpse into behind the scenes moments from West Side Story

Starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in lead roles, stepping into the shoes of Maria and Tony from the original 1957 musical, the film is all set to premiere on December 10. The Academy Award-winning director said, "I'm so proud and honoured that I got this shot. So late in my career, I'm able to tell this story based on the 1957 Broadway musical." The short clip also gave the audience a sneak peek into the lives of the two star-crossed lovers, played by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort on screen. The film will depict their tumultuous relationship in the face of a fierce rivalry between two gangs, the Sharks and Jets.

In a short clip released by the official Instagram handle of the film, the director had revealed that the first time he listened to the West Side Story album was when he was 10-years-old. He mentioned that what drove him to recreate the iconic Broadway musical was the promise he made to himself in his childhood, that he would do so. Spielberg said, ''I’ve been able to fulfil that dream and keep that promise that I made to myself: You must make West Side Story.” The director also spoke about how the upcoming film will be relevant to the audience as he said, "It turned out in the middle of the development of the script, things widened, which I think in a sense, sadly, made the story of those racial divides — not just territorial divides — more relevant to today’s audience than perhaps it even was in 1957."

(Image: Twitter/@westsidemovie, AP)