'West Side Story' Fame Rachel Zelger Pens Emotional Note After Golden Globe 2022 Win

As the Golden Globe Awards 2022 recently unveiled the winners' list, it was revealed that Rachel Zelger won the award for her performance in the popular American musical romantic movie, West Side Story under the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). Other nominees in the category included Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up, Emma Stone for Cruella and Marion Cotillard for Annette.

Rachel Zelger, who essayed the role of maria in the film, is best known for her appearance in a couple of movies, TV shows, theatre shows, music videos as well as her singles. Apart from receiving the Golden Globe award for West Side Story, she has also won several other prestigious awards and accolades for her prolific performance in the film.

Rachel Zelger appreciates the love and support received for her film West Side Story

Rachel Zelger recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself posted on the official social media handle of the Golden Globe awards that also depicted how she emerged as the winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for her performance in West Side Story.

As another cast member from the film, Ariana DeBose, won the award under the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, she added a picture of her as well. In the caption, she stated how the industry had and continued to have so many important discussions about how to properly represent its audience and added how she truly believed their movie did just that.

She further took the liberty of speaking on behalf of each and every incredible person involved with the film and added how much they all appreciated the support and recognition received. She then hailed for the hope that they continued to talk to each other for meaningful change in a world that was constantly evolving.

The caption read, "Our industry has and continues to have so many important discussions about how to properly represent its audience, and i truly believe our movie did just that. i think i can speak for each incredible person involved with ‘west side story’ when saying we appreciate the support and recognition we’ve received. and here’s to the hope that we continue to talk to each other for meaningful change in a world that is constantly evolving. from the bottom of my heart, thank you. xo r." (sic)

The moment her post surfaced on social media, many celebrity artistes and fans took to the comments section and showered love and best wishes on her. They congratulated the actor and the entire team for receiving the award and also mentioned that she truly deserved to win. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rachel Zelger's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@rachelzegler