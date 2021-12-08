'West Side Story': Spielberg's Film Banned In UAE & Other Countries Due To Trans Character

Shortly after a ban on Marvel's Eternals, another film to be caught on the same radar is Steven Spielberg's musical drama West Side Story. The film will not witness a theatrical run in the Gulf nations owing to the transgender character of Anybodys, essayed by Iris Menas. According to Hollywood Reporter, the musical has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

The outlet noted that while Saudi Arabia and Kuwait didn't give the film a release certificate, others like UAE, Qatar and Oman requested to trim scenes from the film, a move that Disney rejected. West Side Story comes as Steven Spielberg's imagination of the Broadway musical of the same name. It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles.

West Side Story banned in Saudi Arabia and Other Gulf Nations

The film's ban comes shortly after Marvel's Eternals faced a similar fate for featuring MCU's first gay superhero Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry, and his kissing scene with husband Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman). Eternals also faced cut requests that Disney refused, however, it did release in the UAE cinemas after Disney removed all intimate scenes.

Meanwhile, West Side Story comes 60 years after the eponymous 1961 film debuted in theatres. Apart from Spielbergs' direction, the film's screenplay has been penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner. Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, it brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood. The filmalso stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno in pivotal roles.

More about Steven Spielberg's musical

The plot of the movie revolves around the rivalry between two street gangs, Jets and Sharks, in New York. Things get tumultuous when the teenagers Tony and María, both affiliated with the opposite gangs fall in love. This lead to multiple conflicts and finally, a tragic end. West Side Story was first screened at the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater in New York City on November 29. It is now scheduled to release in the USA on December 10.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @20thcenturyin)