'West Side Story' Stars Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera Confirm They're Dating

Apart from emerging as one of the films leading the Oscars 2022 nominations, the Steven Spielberg directorial musical drama, West Side Story, has given another reason to celebrate.

The films' co-stars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera have fueled their romance rumours as the former posted an adorable picture on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Zegler plays the role of Maira opposite Ansel Elgort's Tony, while Rivera is seen in the role of Chino.

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera confirm they're dating

Taking to her Instagram on February 14, the young actor shared a selfie with her beau Josh Andres Rivera and confirmed their romantic link-up. The monochrome picture was shared with the caption, ''committing valen-crimes''. Moreover, the two actors spent Valentine's Day enjoying a dinner date as seen in Zegler's Instagram stories. Check out the pictures and videos from the West Side Story couple's dinner date.

The 20-year-old actor, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in the film, met the 26-year-old on the sets of the movie. The duo was rumoured to be dating, however, neither of the actors confirmed it. Zegler's constant posts about Rivera fueled the rumour mill as recently she shared a picture with him and wrote, ''twas a weird year. cried a lot. laughed even more, though. felt great big love i have never felt before. so, all in all? pretty sick. spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is up for seven awards namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. The list of winners of Oscars 2022 will be announced on 27 March 2022.

(Image: @rachelzegler/Instagram)