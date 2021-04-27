West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Breaks Into Tears After Watching Her Debut Film's Trailer

The much-awaited West Side Story trailer was recently released by the makers and debutante actor Rachel Zegler still cannot believe she is starring in the upcoming romantic musical drama. On Monday, the 19-year-old YouTuber shared a video of her first reaction to the trailer on her YT channel. In Rachel Zegler's video, she could be seen spellbound from the moment she hit play on the film's trailer and broke into tears while describing her emotions about the same.

Rachel Zegler gushes "Oh my god, I'm in a movie" upon watching her film's trailer

After being delayed by almost a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated film West Side Story's trailer has finally been released and is all set for a theatrical release in December this year. The trailer first premiered during the 93rd Academy Awards held on Sunday and has been in the news ever since. Now, the West Side Story cast's lead actor Rachel Zegler has shared her first reaction to her film's trailer and it is all things heartwarming.

In the vlog posted on her YouTube channel, Rachel could evidently be seen to be in awe of herself as she went speechless with the opening scene of the trailer itself and let her actions do the talking. As soon as her and co-star Ansel Elgort's characters were shown in the trailer for the first time, the YouTuber couldn't hold back but gasp while her friend cheered for her in the background. Furthermore, throughout the entire 90-second trailer of West Side Story, she gushed, "Oh My God!" as the remakes of some iconic scenes from the cult 1961 film starring her and Ansel flashed on the screen. Towards the end of the trailer, Rachel screamed, "Oh my god, I'm in a movie!" in excitement and breaks down into tears as she processes seeing herself in the trailer of her debut feature film.

In the following clip, Rachel described her emotions and said, "I just don't know what to say. I FaceTimed Steven right after and I was just like, 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for changing my life.'" She continued, "And then he was like 'Why didn't you tell me you were in L.A.? We could have watched it together'. There's so much I could say. I don't have the words." She then added, "It just feels real now that I made something and people are going to see it. And it's something that I'm really, really proud of. I had such a beautiful time making it."

Promo Image Source: Rachel Zegler YouTube